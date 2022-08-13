JUST IN
Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness: Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'
PM Modi felicitates India's Commonwealth Games contingent with 61 medals
Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case; 22-year-old woman tests positive
Himachal CM orders probe into Shimla-Chandigarh road collapse in Solan
I-Day: 7,000 invitees expected at Red Fort, Delhi Police beefs ups security
Caste panel clears Sameer Wankhede, says he's from SC community, not Muslim
Farmers lift blockade from one side of Jalandhar-Ludhiana stretch in Punjab
EAM S Jaishankar leads 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in Karnataka
Punjab police seeks extradition of Canada-based Khalistani Hardeep Nijjar
Madras HC sets aside Tribunal award on BSNL claims for ISHA foundation
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Tricolour is symbol of self-awareness: Fadnavis during 'Tiranga Padyatra'
Business Standard

Case registered over online harassment of Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal

The complaint by Jaiswal's father was lodged on Thursday and a case on charges of stalking, making gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman has been registered, they said.

Topics
online harassment

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal (Photo: Wikipedia.org)
Table Tennis player Naina Jaiswal (Photo: Wikipedia.org)

A case has been registered following a complaint from table tennis player Naina Jaiswal over alleged harassment on social media, police said on Saturday.

The complaint by Jaiswal's father was lodged on Thursday and a case on charges of stalking, making gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman has been registered, they said.

As the case is bailable, a notice under Section 41 of CrPC (appearance before police officer) has been served on the accused, they said.

The police cited Supreme Court guidelines that notice should be served, without arresting the accused, if the punishment is less than seven years of imprisonment.

Ashwani Kumar said his daughter has been facing harassment for the last about two months.

Besides being an international table tennis player, Naina Jaiswal has achieved academic excellence and is also a motivational speaker.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on online harassment

First Published: Sat, August 13 2022. 16:29 IST

`
.