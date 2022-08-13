Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case; 22-year-old woman tests positive

on Saturday reported the fifth case, a 22 year-old- who is currently under observation.

Speaking to IANS, Suresh Kumar, MD, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital, said the tested positive for the virus on Friday after she was admitted for showing symptoms of .

He said the is currently under observation in the hospital.

Out of the five cases in the capital, one patient has already been discharged after recovering, while four others continue being treated in the hospital.

In the wake of the positive cases, the government has directed three private hospitals to create at least 10 isolation rooms each for the management of cases.

confirmed its first monkeypox case on July 24, while the country's first-ever case was reported on July 14 in Kerala's Kollam district.

--IANS

avr/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)