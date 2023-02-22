JUST IN
Business Standard

Horticulture sector gradually turning into organised industry: Tomar

Horticulture sector is being considered as a driver of economic growth and is gradually turning into an organised industry linked to seed trading, value addition and exports

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar at Parliament House during the Budget Session, in New Delhi.
Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar

Horticulture sector is being considered as a driver of economic growth and is gradually turning into an organised industry linked to seed trading, value addition and exports, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating virtually a four-day National Horticulture Fair being held in Bengaluru, Tomar said horticulture plays an important role in doubling the income of farmers and providing essential nutritional security.

"Rapid increase in production and availability of horticulture crops will help in bridging the gap between nutritional security of the country," Tomar said.

According to an official statement, he said the country's horticulture production has increased 13 times from 25 million tonnes in 1950-51 to 331 million tonnes during 2020-21, which is more than foodgrain production.

"The sector is being considered as a driver of economic growth and is gradually turning into an organised industry linked to seed trading, value addition and exports," he said.

In the 2023-24 Budget, the minister said Rs 2,200 crore has been allocated for the development of the horticulture sector, especially for the Atmanirbhar Clean Plant Programme.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 22 2023. 20:24 IST

