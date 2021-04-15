Hospital staffer held for black marketing of antiviral drug remdesivir

-
ALSO READ
Black Friday 2020: History, its connection with Christmas, Thanksgiving Day
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Fire at Mumbai hospital: FIR names HDIL's Wadhawans
Hospitals get ready for Covid shots ahead of vaccination drive on Jan 16
Pune steps up Covid-19 vaccination drive but stares at supply shortage
-
An employee of a private hospital was arrested for allegedly trying to sell a vial of remdesivir injection at an exorbitant price in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Wednesday.
Based on a tip-off, a decoy customer was sent to Bhavani Peth area on Tuesday and the accused Shivaji Sawant was caught while attempting to sell a vial of remdesivir for Rs 7,000, a senior crime branch official said.
Amid shortage of the anti-viral drug, cases of black marketing have been reported, in which the Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune police have already arrested some people in separate cases.
The accused works as an assistant in a private hospital and was in possession of two vials, the official said.
The family of a COVID-19 patient at the hospital had procured extra vials of the injection and had given it away to the hospital, and Sawant had somehow managed to get hold of two vials, which he tried to sell at an exorbitant price, he said.
The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Essential Commodity Act and Drug and Cosmetic Act, the official said.
The Pune police have already formed 10 teams and are undertaking a special drive against the black marketing of the drug.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU