Britain PM Boris Johnson to shorten India visit due to Covid situation

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has reduced the length of his trip to India later this month because of the COVID-19 situation in the country, the British Prime Minister's spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Johnson will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.
According to Reuters, the spokesperson told reporters that the decision was made following discussions with the Indian government.
"We've been in close contact with the Indian government about the PM's upcoming visit in light of the COVID-19 situation in India. As a result of these discussions the prime minister has made the decision to reduce the length of the visit," the spokesperson told reporters, Reuters reported.
"This programme will be focused on high-level discussions with the Indian government and Indian business leaders," he said, adding that the bulk of the programme would now take place on April 26.
Johnson had said in March that he will discuss India and UK's shared vision for a sustainable future and other issues with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to India.
The British Prime Minister had cancelled his visit to India in January this year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in the UK. He was invited to take part in Republic Day celebrations as chief guest.
The UK is hosting the G7 summit in June where Prime Minister Modi is a special invitee. COP 26 is also scheduled to take place later in the year in the UK.
