Heatwave in Delhi likely to intensify from today, to touch 40 degrees

-
ALSO READ
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
High chances of heat wave over west-central, parts of northwest India: IMD
MP sizzles at 43-degree Celsius, no respite from heatwave in next few days
-
The ongoing spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely to intensify with the maximum temperature predicted to touch the 40-degree mark on Wednesday and soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday, the IMD said.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no relief is in sight for at least a week.
The Safdarjung Observatory, considered the official marker for the city, had recorded a maximum temperature of 39.6 degrees Celsius last Wednesday, the highest this season so far.
Parts of the national capital have been reeling under a heatwave since March last week with their maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees Celsius.
IMD officials said a prolonged dry spell has led to "severe" hot weather conditions in northwest India.
"The heatwave spell likely is to continue over most parts of Northwest India and Madhya Pradesh during the next five days."
For the plains, a "heatwave" is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A "severe" heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.
Experts have attributed the hot weather to the lack of rainfall due to dry westerly winds. Delhi recorded nil rainfall in March -- for the first time since 2018. Usually, it gets 15.9 mm of rainfall in the month on average.
India recorded its warmest March in 122 years with a severe heatwave scorching large swathes of the country during the month.
The weather department attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.
The country as a whole recorded a rainfall of 8.9 mm, which was 71 per cent less than its long period average rainfall of 30.4 mm. It was also the third-lowest precipitation in March since 1901 after 7.2 mm in 1909 and 8.7 mm in 1908.
"Over the country as a whole, the average maximum temperature (33.10 degrees Celsius) recorded in March 2022 is the highest ever in the last 122 years," the IMD said.
In March 2010, the country had recorded a maximum temperature of 33.09 degrees Celsius.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU