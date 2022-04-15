Hospitals advised to remain alert, no need to panic: Delhi Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
ED is planning to arrest Satyendar Jain, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
ED attaches assets of family, firms of Delhi minister Satyendar Jain
Delhi built more classrooms in 7 years than Centre, other states: Kejriwal
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has anti-nation mindset: Delhi BJP
AAP chief, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
-
All hospitals in Delhi have been advised to remain alert in view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the city, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Friday, while asserting that they are fully prepared to tackle the situation.
According to an officials statement, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government is keeping a close eye on the situation.
"Hospital admissions are not increasing, so there is no need to panic. Nothing to worry about as of now," he stressed.
Delhi on Thursday reported 325 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.5 per cent to 2.7 per cent in a week.
"The Delhi government is closely monitoring the situation and the government does not want to take any risk. We have completely overhauled our health infrastructure. Along with this, all hospitals have been advised to remain alert amidst increasing cases of corona in Delhi," Health Minister Jain was quoted as saying in the statement.
He also said the Delhi government is conducting contact-tracing of patients to prevent the spread of infection.
"At the same time, RTPCR testing will also be increased if needed. To prevent the spread of Corona, the Delhi Government is working on the principle of test, trace and treat," the health minister was quoted as saying.
The health minister also advised people to wear a mask while stepping out, and also get vaccinated at the earliest.
"Prevention is better than cure. All those who have not yet taken the vaccine or have taken only the first dose, should be taken to their nearest health facility as soon as possible for complete vaccination," he said.
Noting that the XE variant has not been included in the list of ''Variants of Concern'' by the World Health Organization, he said that there is no need to panic.
About 37,000 Covid beds and 10,594 COVID ICU beds have been prepared in Delhi, the government statement said.
"If the infection spreads, the government has planned to increase 100 oxygen beds in every ward of Delhi within two weeks. In such a situation, the Delhi government plans to prepare 65,000 beds, so that no person has to face shortage of beds in an emergency situation," said the government statement.
If cases rise again, the home isolation system will be implemented, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU