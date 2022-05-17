Hot weather conditions persist in Haryana, Punjab; 44.5 degrees in Gurugram

-
-
Hot weather conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.
Gurugram in Haryana was the hottest place with a high of 44.5 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.
Among other places in Haryana, Hisar recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4 degrees Celsius, Sirsa 43.6 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 43.1 degrees Celsius and Bhiwani 42.9 degrees Celsius.
Ambala and Karnal, however, got some respite from sweltering heat. The mercury came down to 38.6 degrees Celsius from 41.7 degrees Celsius on Monday in Ambala, while Karnal recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius.
In Punjab, Bathinda sizzled at 43.4 degrees Celsius and Amritsar recorded a high of 40.8 degrees Celsius.
The mercury settled at a high of 40.7 degrees Celsius in Ludhiana and at 39.6 degrees Celsius in Patiala.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.8 degrees Celsius.
