Hours after EC announces HP poll date, Shah, Gujarat CM meet PM Modi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and the party's state unit chief C R Patil, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Friday, sources said.
The meeting was held at the prime minister's official residence here and the three leaders are likely to have discussed several issues related to Gujarat, they said.
The meeting comes hours after the Election Commission announced that assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held on November 12. The poll panel is expected to announce dates for Gujarat elections later this month.
In 2017, Gujarat elections were held in early December.
The BJP has won Gujarat for six consecutive times and has been in power for 27 years.
This time, the Aam Aadmi Party is trying to make inroads in the saffron-party's stronghold, where the Congress has been the traditional rival.
First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 22:43 IST
