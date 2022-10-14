JUST IN
Business Standard

India, UK looking for mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement: MEA

India on Friday said it is carrying out negotiations with the UK for the early finalisation of a free trade agreement that is beneficial to both the sides

Topics
India UK relation | free trade agreement | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

India's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, and British Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan pose for a picture during the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations between the United Kingdom and India

India on Friday said it is carrying out negotiations with the UK for the early finalisation of a free trade agreement that is beneficial to both the sides.

In April, the two sides had set a Diwali deadline for concluding the FTA but the deal is set to be pushed back to November in view of differences over certain issues.

"There are ongoing negotiations as we know on the FTA. There is interest on both sides to see if we can work towards a deal, an FTA, that is beneficial to both the countries at an early date," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"This is a trade negotiation...let this be dealt by trade negotiators," he said.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a telephonic conversation with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.

"A good conversation with UK Foreign Secretary @JamesCleverly.Reviewed various aspects of our bilateral relationship and committed to taking forward Roadmap 2030 expeditiously. Look forward to an early in-person meeting," Jaishankar tweeted.

Asked about the recent remarks by UK home secretary Suella Braverman expressing reservations over the proposed deal, Bagchi said he would not like to comment on it.

"I would not like to comment on the Home Secretary's comments," he said.

Braverman said the trade deal could lead to increased immigration to the UK from India and that the Indian migrants are the largest group to overstay their visas.

Referring to the "larger issue of mobility and consular matters", Bagchi said it is a separate issue.

"There are understandings between both countries and going forward, this will require mutual implementation of these understandings," he said.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 22:35 IST

