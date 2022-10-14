JUST IN
Business Standard

India conveys concerns to Canada over referendum by anti-India forces

India on Friday said it has conveyed its concerns to Canada over certain anti-India forces planning a so-called referendum in that country on their demand for Khalistan

Topics
India-Canada | Canada | Ministry of External Affairs

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arindam Bagchi
MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

India on Friday said it has conveyed its concerns to Canada over certain anti-India forces planning a so-called referendum in that country on their demand for Khalistan.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India has taken up the matter with the Canadian mission in India as well as with the Canadian government in Ottawa.

"Our position on the so-called referendum by the anti-India element is well known. It has been conveyed to the Canadian government. We have publicly shared this information earlier," Bagchi said.

He was replying to a question on the issue.

"We have taken up with the Canadian High Commission here in Delhi our concerns over the next phase of referendum and also in Canada. We will continue to take up the issue both in New Delhi and Ottawa," he said.

The Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) has proposed the so-called referendum in Mississauga near Toronto on November 6.

The first such exercise was held at Brampton on September 18.

First Published: Fri, October 14 2022. 22:39 IST

