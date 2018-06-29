How 12-year-old R Praggnanandhaa became India's youngest Chess Grandmaster

Residents of Padi in West Chennai are used to seeing a stick-thin boy zipping around the locality’s lanes on a red bicycle that looks too big for him. When he isn’t playing chess, or table tennis, or badminton, or doing homework, Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa cycles.

Last week, when Chennai threw a reception in the Class VIII student’s honour, he was apparently unaffected by the pomp and circumstance. The 12-year-old made the statutory speeches and fielded the usual questions in considered fashion. Then he went home and continued his unending chess match with his ...