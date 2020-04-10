How the police are enforcing the lockdown with iron fist and velvet glove

Since India turned into a veritable prison on March 24, images of lathi-wielding policemen have gradually given way to those of a friendly and even entertaining force.

Instances of the police beating up people out to buy groceries, making a bunch of migrant workers hop like frogs on a highway and also not sparing some essential service providers initially induced fear and sparked outrage among many. Yet, as all of us get used to a long haul of self-quarantine and isolation to curb the spread of the Covid-19 contagion, the police’s new avatar in many places is a far cry from that ...