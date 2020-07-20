Human trials for Covaxin start today, know how to participate and more

About Covaxin
AIIMS Ethics Committee approved starting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin.
Covaxin has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).
The trials will begin from Monday, July 20.
Participants
Healthy participants between 18 to 55 years of age, with no comorbidities and without a history of Covid-19, will be selected for the test.
The enrollment process will start from Monday.
In the first and second phases, AIIMS-Delhi will choose only 100 participants out of 375 volunteers and the remaining will participate at other sites.
Wish to volunteer?
This would be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, an offical informed.
Also this
Studies in rats, mice and rabbits
The data was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) following which both these candidate vaccines got clearance to start the early phase of human trials he had said.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU