JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Covid-19 Factoid: Spikes in Covid-19 cases continue, outbreak in Tripura
Business Standard

Human trials for Covaxin start today, know how to participate and more

Delhi's AIIMS will choose 100 participants out of 375 volunteers for the first and second phase of the trial

Topics
Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

About Covaxin

About Covaxin
1 / 5
 

AIIMS Ethics Committee approved starting human clinical trials of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate, Covaxin. 

Covaxin has been developed by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV).


The trials will begin from Monday, July 20.   

Participants

Participants
2 / 5
 

Healthy participants between 18 to 55 years of age, with no comorbidities and without a history of Covid-19, will be selected for the test.

The enrollment process will start from Monday.

In the first and second phases, AIIMS-Delhi will choose only 100 participants out of 375 volunteers and the remaining will participate at other sites.

Wish to volunteer?

Wish to volunteer?
3 / 5
 

 

To participate, send an email at Ctaiims.covid19@gmail.com or send an SMS or call on 7428847499.

This would be a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial, an offical informed. 

 

 

Also this

Also this
4 / 5
 

 

It may be noted that there are 12 places where the trial for Covaxin is taking place as per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR).

Trials have started at AIIMS, Patna and few other places.

 

Studies in rats, mice and rabbits

Studies in rats, mice and rabbits
5 / 5
 

 

Director General of Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava informed that there are two Indian indigenous candidate vaccines and both have gone successful toxicity studies in rats, mice and rabbits.

The data was submitted to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) following which both these candidate vaccines got clearance to start the early phase of human trials he had said.

 


First Published: Mon, July 20 2020. 09:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU