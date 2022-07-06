Humid morning in city; IMD predicts light rain during day in New Delhi

-
The national capital witnessed a warm and humid morning on Wednesday as the city's minimum temperature was two notches above the normal, even as the weather office predicted light rain in the city.
The minimum temperature was 29.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
"There will generally be cloudy sky with possibility of light rain during the day," an official said.
The weather office said the relative humidity at 8.30 am was 74 per cent and that the maximum temperature during the day is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius.
The city's maximum temperature on Tuesday settled at 37.9 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal.
The IMD had earlier issued an orange alert for Wednesday, warning of moderate to heavy rain or thundershowers.
The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings - green (no action needed), yellow (watch and stay updated), orange (be prepared) and red (take action).
The city's air quality index (AQI) was 'moderate' (105) around 8.05 AM, data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.
