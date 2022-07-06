Freedom fighter Gandhian P Gopinathan Nair dies at 100 in Kerala

-
Freedom fighter P. Gopinathan Nair passed away at the age of 100.
Nair was undergoing treatment for age-related ailments.
P Gopinathan Nair was known for following Gandhian ideology in his life and was honoured with the Padma award. He had participated in the freedom struggle.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, opposition leaders and people from different walks of life condoled his death.
In his condolence message, Arif Muhammad Khan said, "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Gandhian Sri P.Gopinathan Nair, who had taken part in the Quit India movement. He inspired people with social and spiritual leadership in peace and nonviolent action."
"As an authority on all aspects of Gandhi and Vinoba thought, Padma Shree Gopinathan Nair advised people to serve society on the Gandhian path. May his soul attain Mukti," he added.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of Gandhian Gopinathan Nair.
"Gopinathan Nair is a valuable link connecting the era of the national freedom struggle with the present era. He was a person who exemplified Gandhian values in personal and public life. Owner of pure and transparent personality," he said.
In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said that by the death of Gopinathan Nair is losing one of the exemplary personalities who gave eternal inspiration to Gandhian movements.
