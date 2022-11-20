JUST IN
Business Standard

Hybrid terrorist of LeT killed in encounter in J-K's Anantnag: Police

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, accompanying a police party for identifying a hideout, was killed during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | LeT terrorist killed

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

J&K security forces
Representative Image

A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid terrorist, accompanying a police party for identifying a hideout, was killed during an encounter between security forces and ultras in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district early Sunday morning following specific input about the presence of terrorists there, the police said.

When search party reached towards the suspected hideout, terrorists opened fire which hit one accused, hybrid terrorist of LeT Sajjad Tantray of Kulgam, who was with search party for identification of hideout. He was rushed to SDH Bijbehara where doctors declared him brought dead, Kashmir Zone Police wrote on Twitter.

The police said Tantray was involved in the killing of a non-local labourer on November 13 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara.

During investigation hybrid terrorist Sajjad Tantray, who was earlier a terrorist associate of LeT and released from PSA, revealed that he had attacked on two outside labourers on 13/11/2022 at Rakhmomen, Bijbehara in Anantnag in which two labourers got seriously injured.

Later on, labourer namely Chota Prasad succumbed to injuries on 18/11/2022 at Hospital. Weapon of offence (Pistol) and vehicle used in terror crime were also recovered on his disclosure, the police said.

It said the investigation is going on to arrest more terror associates of this module.

Hybrid terrorists are unlisted radicalised people who carry out terror strikes and slip back into their routine lives often without leaving any trace.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 09:52 IST

