Business Standard

Hydraulic failure forces Mumbai-Dubai Air Express flight to return back

The aircraft, which had 186 persons on board, landed safely back around 3 pm, the source said

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Representative image

A Dubai-bound Air Express flight from the city carrying 186 persons on board landed back here under emergency conditions Sunday after being airborne for over an hour due to a "hydraulic" failure, a source said.

"There was no harm to any passenger. The Boeing 737-800 plane landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," he said.

Air India spokesperson, however, was not available for comments.

"Full emergency was declared at 14.28 am for Air India Express flight AI 247 operating on the Mumbai-Dubai route following the pilot seeking a diversion back to the city due to hydraulic failure," said the source.

The B737 plane had departed from Mumbai around 2 pm. The aircraft, which had 186 persons on board, landed safely back around 3 pm, the source said.
First Published: Sun, January 06 2019. 18:45 IST

