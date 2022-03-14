I-T dept searches real estate group Omaxe group premises in NCR, others

-
ALSO READ
IT Dept raids more than 20 places of real estate premises in Gujarat
IT dept widens probe against actor Sonu Sood; searches multiple premises
I-T department conducts searches on 20 premises of 7 developers in Mumbai
IT dept officials at premises linked to actor Sonu Sood in Mumbai
Delhi-NCR's AQI severe after Diwali, farm fires may worsen the situation
-
The Income Tax department on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to real estate group Omaxe in the national capital region and few other cities on charges of tax evasion, officials said.
At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.
The group could not be reached for comments immediately.
Omaxe is one of the leading real estate developers of Delhi-NCR. It also has significant presence in similar product projects of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU