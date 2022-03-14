I-T dept searches real estate group Omaxe group premises in NCR, others

The Income Tax department on Monday conducted searches at multiple premises linked to real estate group in the capital region and few other cities on charges of tax evasion, officials said.

At least 30 locations in Delhi-NCR and few others in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are being covered where the tax department officers are looking at company documents and financial transactions primarily related to their real estate business, they said.

The group could not be reached for comments immediately.

is one of the leading real estate developers of Delhi-NCR. It also has significant presence in similar product projects of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)