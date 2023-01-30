Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day

The on Monday observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day'.

All the judges stood in silence halting proceedings till a bell was sounded to conclude it after two minutes.

'Martyrs Day' is observed on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice. He was assassinated on that day in 1948.

