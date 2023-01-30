Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day

-
ALSO READ
SC collegium meeting of Sept 30 on elevation of judges discharged
Three questions on EWS quota: Here's what the Supreme Court judges said
What is the Supreme Court Collegium system?
Is it time to rethink the collegium system of judicial appointments?
6-mth residence, 1-yr security: Govt amends rules for benefits to SC judges
-
The Supreme Court on Monday observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day'.
All the judges stood in silence halting proceedings till a bell was sounded to conclude it after two minutes.
'Martyrs Day' is observed on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice. He was assassinated on that day in 1948.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU