JUST IN
India undeniably a global powerhouse, says South Korea at G20 meet
13-member central team starts review of midday meal scheme in West Bengal
Amid VIP movement at Rajghat, heavy traffic chokes routes to central Delhi
India safeguarding farm subsidy, says Agri minister Tomar on G20 sidelines
Rahul Gandhi unfurls flag at 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' campsite at PCC office
Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?
BJP govt in MP begins administrative surgery ahead of Assembly polls
Finland invites Indian tech professionals during global layoff season
NSA Ajit Doval to hold crucial talks with top US leadership on iCET
SC agrees to hear PILs on BBC's documentary on 2002 Gujarat riots
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi HC sends to SC pleas seeking recognition for same-sex marriages
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Supreme Court judges observe two minutes of silence to mark Martyrs Day

The Supreme Court on Monday observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day'. All the judges stood in silence halting proceedings till a bell was sounded to conclude it after two minutes

Topics
Supreme Court | SC judges | Martyr

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

SC judges stood in 2 mins silence till bell sounded on 'Martyrs Day'
SC judges stood in 2 mins silence till bell sounded on 'Martyrs Day'

The Supreme Court on Monday observed two minutes of silence on 'Martyrs Day'.

All the judges stood in silence halting proceedings till a bell was sounded to conclude it after two minutes.

'Martyrs Day' is observed on January 30 in the memory of Mahatma Gandhi's sacrifice. He was assassinated on that day in 1948.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Mon, January 30 2023. 13:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU