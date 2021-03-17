IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes, Group Captain dies in accident

A Group Captain of the was killed in an accident involving a Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the said.

The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the said on Twitter.

It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.

A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.

"A Bison aircraft of was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the IAF said.