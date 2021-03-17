IAF's MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashes, Group Captain dies in accident

-
ALSO READ
MiG-29K crash: Parts of aircraft located; one pilot still untraceable
Indian Navy's MiG-29K trainer crashes over Arabian Sea; one pilot missing
Crown group ties up with MiG for post-warranty support to Indian Navy jets
IAF team in France to make preparations to induct more Rafale jets
China cannot get the better of us: Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria
-
A Group Captain of the Indian Air Force was killed in an accident involving a MiG-21 Bison aircraft at an airbase in central India on Wednesday, the IAF said.
The accident took place when the aircraft was taking off for a combat training mission, the IAF said on Twitter.
It said Group Captain A Gupta was killed in the accident.
A court of inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident.
"A MiG-21 Bison aircraft of IAF was involved in a fatal accident this morning, while taking off for a combat training mission at an airbase in central India," the IAF said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU