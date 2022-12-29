IAF successfully test-fires extended range version of BrahMos air missile

The on Thursday successfully test-fired the extended range version of air launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft, the government said.

The missile achieved the desired mission objectives in the Bay of Bengal region, it said.

"The today successfully fired the extended range version of air launched missile against a ship target from a SU-30MKI aircraft," according to a statement issued by the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau.

With this, has achieved a "significant capability boost" to carry out precision strikes from SU-30MKI aircraft against land or sea targets over very long ranges, it said.

"The extended range capability of the missile coupled with the high performance of the SU-30MKI aircraft gives the a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the future battle fields," the government said.

The dedicated and synergetic efforts of IAF, Indian Navy, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BAPL and HAL have been instrumental in achieving this feat, the statement said.

