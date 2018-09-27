IAF vice chief accidentally shoots himself in thigh, condition stable

The vice chief of Indian (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said on Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery.

His condition is stable.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.