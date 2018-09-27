JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Deleting Aadhaar data stored with private firms a Herculean task: Experts
Business Standard

IAF vice chief accidentally shoots himself in thigh, condition stable

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air Marshal S B Deo, the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (Photo: @MIB_India)
Air Marshal S B Deo, the Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force (Photo: @MIB_India)

The vice chief of Indian Air Force (IAF), Air Marshal S B Deo, is understood to have accidentally shot himself in his thigh, sources said on Wednesday.

They said he was rushed to a military hospital in Delhi where he underwent a surgery.

His condition is stable.

He had taken over as vice chief of the Air Staff in July.

Air Marshal Deo, who was commissioned as a fighter pilot in the IAF on June 15, 1979, is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy and the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington.
First Published: Thu, September 27 2018. 00:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements