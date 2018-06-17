IAS body counters Arvind Kejriwal; accuses AAP of spreading misinformation

countered Delhi Chief Minister on June 17 saying that they were not on strike. Insisting that they were not ignoring the party's ministers, the officers accused AAP of spreading misinformation. Delhi's noted that some of the officers were even working on holidays. The IAS body said that all the officers were working according to the constitution and with utmost dedication. Members of the body said that they were neutral and apolitical, and were feeling victimised.





I would like to inform that we are not on strike. The information that in Delhi are on strike is completely false & baseless. We are attending meetings, all depts are doing their works. We are sometimes also working on holidays: Manisha Saxena, #Delhi pic.twitter.com/4AE90onyYi — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2018

The deadlock in Delhi and Lieutenant Governor entered the seventh day on Sunday. Kejriwal alleged that he has been protesting at the Raj Niwas, demanding that the "strike" by bureaucrats in the city be called off. The L-G's office slammed Kejriwal's sit-in, saying it was one more "dharna without reason".

The sit-in started on June 11 after Kejriwal along with Deputy Chief Minister and other cabinet colleagues Satyendar Jain and Gopal Rai met Lt Governor and demanded that he direct the to call off their "strike" and punish those who struck work "for four months". He also asked the L-G to approve his government's proposal on doorstep delivery of rations scheme.