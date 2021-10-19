IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in 11 banks

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The registration process will kick off on October 20 and will end on November 10, 2021. Candidates may apply online at ibps.in.



A total of 4,135 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. This year 11 will be participating in the drive. They are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India



Key Dates

Start of applications: October 20, 2021

Last date for applications: November 10, 2021

Call letters for pre-exam training: November 2021



Online prelims exam: December 4 to December 11, 2021



Main exam: January 2022



Interview Date : February/March 2022

Eligibility

Age: The candidate must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30 years as on October 1, 2021. The upper limit will be relaxed for reserved categories according to government rules.

Education: A degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification.

Application Fees

Candidates will need to pay Rs 850 as application fee. Those who belong to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.





How to Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link

Step 3: Register with your details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Pay the fee and hit submit

