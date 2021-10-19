IBPS PO exam 2021: 4,135 vacancies to be filled in 11 banks

-
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for the post of probationary officer (PO) and management trainees. The registration process will kick off on October 20 and will end on November 10, 2021. Candidates may apply online at ibps.in.
A total of 4,135 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process. This year 11 banks will be participating in the drive. They are Bank of Baroda, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Central Bank of India, Indian Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, Punjab National Bank, Punjab and Sind Bank, UCO Bank, and Union Bank of India
Key Dates
- Start of applications: October 20, 2021
- Last date for applications: November 10, 2021
Call letters for pre-exam training:November 2021
Online prelims exam: December 4 to December 11, 2021
Main exam: January 2022
- Interview Date: February/March 2022
Eligibility
Age: The candidate must be at least 20 years old and not older than 30 years as on October 1, 2021. The upper limit will be relaxed for reserved categories according to government rules.
Education: A degree in any discipline from a university recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification.
Application Fees
Candidates will need to pay Rs 850 as application fee. Those who belong to SC, ST, and PwBD categories will have to pay Rs 175.
How to Apply
Step 1: Visit the official website - ibps.in
Step 2: Click on the online application link
Step 3: Register with your details
Step 4: Fill out the application form
Step 5: Pay the fee and hit submit
