ICAO audit of India's aviation sector to commence from November 9

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) will start its comprehensive audit of India's aviation sector from November 9, according to official sources.
The audit will cover various areas, including flight standards, licensing and airworthiness, the sources told PTI.
The sources said the audit will start from November 9 and go on till November 15.
The ICAO, a specialised agency of the United Nations, had carried out a comprehensive safety audit in 2018. The audit starting next week will be the first ICAO audit of the Indian aviation sector post the coronanvirus pandemic.
India's civil aviation sector is on the recovery path after being significantly impacted by the pandemic and air traffic is gaining momentum. Scheduled international flights to and from India re-commenced after remaining suspended for little over two years in March this year.
Also, Indian carriers are expanding their services to cater to the rising traffic demand.
First Published: Sun, November 06 2022. 23:00 IST
