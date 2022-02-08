ICMR has collected over Rs 171 crore as royalty from Covaxin's sales: Govt

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has received a royalty of Rs 171.74 crore till January 31 from Bharat Biotech from sales of Covaxin, Rajya Sabha was told Tuesday.

The has spent around Rs 35 crore in research and development of covid Covaxin.

Funds with are utilized for health research activities including emerging research priorities and research capacity building, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said in a written reply.

She was responding to a question on the total money collected by as royalty from sales of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and how much of the initial cost of ICMR in doing R and D for the development of Covaxin has been recovered from the amount collected so far.

