Over 50 mn in 15-18 age group given first Covid vaccine dose: Mandaviya

In the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination drive, over 5 crore children aged between 15-18 years have received the first dose of the vaccine, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday.
Taking to Twitter, he shared the achievement of the country while extending greetings and said that country's youths are fighting the pandemic with full vigour.
"Congratulations to the youth power. More than 5 crore youth in the age group of 15-18 got the first dose of the vaccine. Young India is fighting the pandemic with full vigour. Great going, my young friends!" he tweeted with the hashtag SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine'.
Notably, the vaccination drive for those aged between 15-18 years commenced on January 3 this year.
Meanwhile, India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage exceeded 170.21 crores on Tuesday morning.
The Ministry said that more than 168.08 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through the government's free-of-cost channel and through direct state procurement category. More than 11.81 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered, it added.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination was started on January 16, 2021.
