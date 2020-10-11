ICSSR begins research project on human trafficking, child labour in UP

-
ALSO READ
ILO hails 'historic first' global convention to combat child labour
NCERT adds abrogation of Article 370 to CBSE Class 12 pol science syllabus
Centre spent Rs 393 cr on 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' ads since 2014: WCD
Govt amends CSR norms; likely to help boost funds for Covid vaccines, drugs
India coronavirus dispatch: Why heart surgeries have got scaled back
-
The Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) has started research work in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district on human trafficking, child labour and child marriage, officials said.
ICSSR is a national body established in 1969 by the Government of India to promote research in social sciences in the country.
Bahraich Superintendent of Police Vipin Mishra, who has been made the project director for the work, said the districts of Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shravasti, Gonda, Maharajganj and Pilibhit have been selected for this in the initial phase.
While victims of human trafficking will be spoken to, the experience of government officials from various departments like the police, labour, revenue and social welfare departments along with various citizen groups will be compiled, the SP said.
A webinar in this regard was held on Saturday in which 157 people took part.
In September, police rescued 48 child labourers from hotels and other establishments in Bahraich district.
Under the ''No Child Labour'' campaign, raids were conducted at Jarwal Road, Kaisarganj and several other areas.
"There were reports of child labourers being engaged in hotels and other establishments. Despite lockdown and COVID-19 restrictions, there were reports of child trafficking," Devyani, the coordinator of Childline-1098, said.
"Children in the age group of 6-18 years were provided hand sanitisers and face masks. Their COVID-19 tests were also done. They have been presented before the child welfare committee and will be handed over to their family members," she had said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU