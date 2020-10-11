First weekend tepid for Mumbai restaurants with only 20% outlets opening

The first weekend for Mumbai restaurants since reopening on October 5 has turned out to be weak as 20 per cent outlets only ushered in guests, said industry bodies tracking developments on the ground. This comes as restaurants in the financial capital grapple with a 33 per cent patron cap and restricted business hours, something many say will delay recovery as eateries in the city scramble to get back onto their feet.

While the state government has permitted restaurants to resume operations in October, they cannot do so beyond 10 pm in Mumbai. The duration is longer in cities such as ...