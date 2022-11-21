JUST IN
Web series 'Jamtara' inspires cyber thugs, 7 cases reported from Lucknow
8 hospitalised, 24 vehicles damaged in mega pile-up on highway near Pune
Latest LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to address three rallies in Gujarat today
Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia
IFFI 2022: Actor Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year
Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013
Massive snowfall in New York due to lake-effect storm near Lake Erie
Jal Jeevan Mission: Here're the top five best and worst performers
Personal data protection Bill may lead to UK, EU data adequacy deals
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Active Covid cases in country decline to 6,402: Health ministry data
Business Standard

If 1 party in Muslim marriage is minor, offence will be under POCSO Act: HC

In his ruling releated to a case, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said that in a marriage between Muslims, if a minor is there, it cannot be excluded under the Pocso Act.

Topics
POCSO | Kerala High Court

IANS  |  Kochi 

Girl child, minor
Under the Act, sexual exploitation in any manner against a child is looked up as an offence and is not excluded from the sweep of the statute.

The Kerala High Court ruled that if one of the parties in a Muslim marriage is a minor, the offence will come under the POCSO Act.

In his ruling releated to a case, Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas said that in a marriage between Muslims, if a minor is there, it cannot be excluded under the Pocso Act.

The judge is the son of retired Justice K.T. Thomas who had turned down the bail plea of a 31-year-old Muslim man from West Bengal in a case registered against him by the Thiruvalla Police in August this year where he was alleged to have "kidnapped" a 14-year-old girl.

The case surfaced when the local health authorities at Thiruvalla registered a complaint that a girl nearing 16 years (as per Aadhaar Card records) had come for an injection and was found out to be pregnant.

But Rehman claimed that the wedding took place at his home state in March 2021 under the Muslim law, but the police informed the court that according to her parents no such marriage had taken place.

However the court, which pointed out that Muslims who attain puberty were allowed to marry under their traditional law, but it was questionable if the personal law would prevail over a special legislation like the POCSO Act.

Under the Act, sexual exploitation in any manner against a child is looked up as an offence and is not excluded from the sweep of the statute.

--IANS

sg/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on POCSO

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 14:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.