Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday.

"The news of several casualties including children in a in Vaishali, is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan in Hindi.

Prime Minister also condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Vaishali. He sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's Relief Fund).

"The accident in Vaishali, is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a in Vaishali.

Kumar also gave instructions to give ex-gratia grants to family members as per standard procedure and gave instructions for treatment of the injured, said Chief Minister's Office.

At least seven children were dead and several others feared to be injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The accident occurred after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement resulting in devastating consequences.

Further details are awaited.

