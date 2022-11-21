JUST IN
Business Standard

Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000

Topics
Bihar | road accident | Narendra Modi

ANI  General News 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Bihar's Vaishali on Sunday.

"The news of several casualties including children in a road accident in Vaishali, Bihar is extremely painful. I express my deepest condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident and wish a speedy recovery to the injured," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan in Hindi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the accident in Vaishali. He sanctioned ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each for the next of kin of persons who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 to the injured from PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund).

"The accident in Vaishali, Bihar is saddening. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," tweeted Prime Minister's Office.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in a road accident in Vaishali.

Kumar also gave instructions to give ex-gratia grants to family members as per standard procedure and gave instructions for treatment of the injured, said Chief Minister's Office.

At least seven children were dead and several others feared to be injured in a tragic road accident in the Mehnar area of Vaishali, Bihar, said police on Sunday.

The accident occurred after a truck rammed into a roadside settlement resulting in devastating consequences.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 07:36 IST

