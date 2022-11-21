JUST IN
8 hospitalised, 24 vehicles damaged in mega pile-up on highway near Pune
Latest LIVE: V-P Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar during FIFA World Cup opening
Prez condoles loss of lives in Vaishali accident, PM announces ex-gratia
IFFI 2022: Actor Chiranjeevi named Indian Film Personality of the Year
Karnataka CM Bommai orders probe into voter data theft scam since 2013
Massive snowfall in New York due to lake-effect storm near Lake Erie
Jal Jeevan Mission: Here're the top five best and worst performers
Personal data protection Bill may lead to UK, EU data adequacy deals
Potential of GM mustard yield untested, says DRMR director P K Rai
Data Protection Bill: Experts seek clarity on timelines and definitions
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Latest LIVE: V-P Dhankhar joins Emir of Qatar during FIFA World Cup opening
Business Standard

8 hospitalised, 24 vehicles damaged in mega pile-up on highway near Pune

Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

Topics
road accident | Pune

Press Trust of India  |  Pune 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

At least 24 vehicles were damaged after a truck lost control on the downward slope of a bridge on the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway late Sunday evening, in which several persons suffered injuries with eight of them being hospitalised, a police official said.

The accident occurred on Navale bridge to suspected brake failure of the truck when it was moving towards Pune, he said.

Ten to 15 people received minor injuries in the incident and they were given first aid on the spot. However, six to eight others were shifted to two hospitals for treatment, the official said.

"The truck hit some vehicles on the road due to suspected brake failure and at least 24 vehicles, including the truck, suffered damages in the incident. While 22 of these vehicles were cars, one was an autorickshaw. Fortunately, there is no loss of human life in the accident," Suhel Sharma, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone III) said.

The damaged vehicles are being removed from the road and traffic on the route will be cleared after some time.

Meanwhile, a fire department of the Pune Metropolitical Region Development Authority (PMRDA) claimed that at least 48 vehicles were damaged in the incident, including those that suffered minor damage.

A man, whose car was damaged in the accident, said that the speeding truck first rammed into some of the vehicles on the road, which in turn hit some other vehicles.

"Our car was also hit. We were four people in the vehicle and fortunately nothing happened to us as the airbags opened, but we saw that several vehicles around us on the road were badly hit," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on road accident

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 09:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.