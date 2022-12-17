JUST IN
If journalism falters, democracy will collapse: Justice Srikrishna
Where will people go if they don't get justice from SC: DCW chief on Bilkis
Gujarat BJP's Mehsana Corporator booked for giving 'triple talaq' to wife
SC dismisses plea against Rahul's election from Wayanad in 2019 LS polls
PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in Tripura, Meghalaya
First transgender judge seeks reservation in govt jobs for her community
CBI, Delhi Police help FBI in busting multimillion-dollar tech support scam
SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its May 2022 order
With an eye on its Muslim vote bank, SP set to strongly oppose UCC
Ahead of 2024, Private Member's UCC Bill poses a dilemma for Opposition
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Where will people go if they don't get justice from SC: DCW chief on Bilkis
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

If journalism falters, democracy will collapse: Justice Srikrishna

Justice Srikrishna said a journalist who loses his independence is as bad as a judge who has lost his independence

Topics
Journalism | democracy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Justice Srikrishna
Justice Srikrishna

Former Supreme Court judge B N Srikrishna has called for preserving the independence of journalists to ensure smooth functioning of democracy in the country.

If journalism as a profession falters, democracy will collapse, Justice Srikrishna said Friday night after presenting the RedInk awards for excellence in journalism, instituted by the Mumbai Press Club.

Speak the truth to the powers that be," he said. "Two professions have to be necessarily independent, a judge and a journalist. If they falter, democracy collapses, he added.

Justice Srikrishna said a journalist who loses his independence is as bad as a judge who has lost his independence.

Remember, you are in a profession where honesty is really the best policy, said the noted jurist, who headed the Srikrishna Commission that investigated causes and apportioned blame for the Mumbai riots of 199293.

We all know about the four pillars of democracy: judiciary, legislature executive and the press or the fourth estate. If the first three cozy up, it is the duty of the fourth estate to take them to task, he said.

Justice Srikrishna spoke on the misuse of investigative. People spoke of threats from ED, CBI, surveillance, cutting off revenue to see that businesses collapse, he said.

Senior journalist TJS George was presented the RedInk Award for lifetime achievement for his distinguished career as an editor and columnist.

In the 1960s, George (94) was the editor of the Patna-headquartered newspaper 'The Searchlight' known for its anti-establishment stand.

The Press Club's 'Journalist of the Year' Award for 2021 was given to Om Gaur, National Editor of 'Dainik Bhaskar' for leading a team of reporters and photographers that "tirelessly exposed the tragedy of Covid deaths in UP's towns and cities along the river Ganga.

In his acceptance speech, Gaur said he was receiving the award on behalf of his colleagues who made the coverage possible.

The awards, along with 24 other winners in 12 categories, were presented at NCPA auditorium in south Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Journalism

First Published: Sat, December 17 2022. 14:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.