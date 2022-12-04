If needed, law against 'Love Jihad' to be made stronger: MP CM

Chief Minister on Sunday said that if required, the existing state law against "Love Jihad" would be made stronger in order to curb the incidents wherein men marry tribal women with the motive of grabbing their land.

He was addressing a gathering of tribal people here on the death anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Tantya Bhil.

Chouhan was referring to the Freedom of Religion Act, 2021, which prohibits conversion from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, any other fraudulent means, allurement, or promise of marriage.

"If needed, the law regarding 'Love Jihad' will be made stronger so that none of the culprits go unpunished. It has been seen that some people marry tribal girls and their aim is to grab their property. The religious freedom act will be made stronger to marriages with a tribal woman for grabbing the land of her family. It will stop aimed at grabbing their land," he said.

'Love Jihad' is a term used by right-wing Hindu groups which claim that there is a "conspiracy" to lure Hindu girls into marriage and convert them to Islam.

"I'm the master trainer of Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas (PESA) Act. I am disseminating information about it in detail. This act will stop all such activities that are against the interests of the tribal community as many rights and powers have been given to the respective gram sabhas," he said.

"The government has realised that just because the panchayats don't have the access and control over revenue records, many influential people buy land in their areas in the names of their servants without their knowledge. To check this, their land documents will have to be kept in the gram sabha," the chief minister said.

He added that the government was working on the plan for employment to tribals in such a way that the migration of people from the community will stop within five years.

Earlier, addressing a function at Patalpani in Mhow in Indore district, the chief minister announced the construction of a museum and a library, where artefacts and books linked to freedom fighter Tantya Bhil and other such personalities from the community will be kept.

"A Detailed Project Report (DPR) of these two projects has been made and both the works will start very soon," he said.

He announced that Patalpani railway station will be renamed as Tantya Mama Station.

Governor Mangubhai Patel, state BJP president V D Sharma along with Mhow MLA and minister Usha Thakur paid floral tributes at the statue of Tatya Bhil there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)