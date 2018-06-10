IIT JEE Advanced Result 2018: Anand Kumar's 'Super 30' claim 26 seats

Twenty-six out of 30 students from Bihar's 'Super 30'academy has IIT-JEE (Advanced) this year, the results of which were published on Sunday.

The institute, founded by math wizard in 2002, trains 30 meritorious students from underprivileged sections of the society for JEE exams.

"It is immensely satisfying to see students from the remotest corners, where winds of development have not reached yet and life continues to be a struggle, competing with the best and the privileged lot," Kumar said.

Onirjit Goswami, Suraj Kumar, and - all from extremely humble backgrounds - are among those who have cleared the JEE test from the institute this year.

Goswami, son of a small factory in Kanpur, said he always wanted to do well in life but cracking IIT was a distant dream.

"I can never forget the kind of support has provided to students like me," he said.

A resident of Giridih in Jharkhand, Suraj Kumar's parents have never been to school. His father, a landless farmer, is overwhelmed by the fact that his son has the exam.

" not just mentored us free of cost, he also boosted our morale. My father does not even know what IIT stands for, but he is happy that I a tough exam," said.

and Suryakant Das, too, owed their success to their

In the past 16 years, around 500 students from the institute have qualified for admission to IITs.

During the training process, Kumar provides and accommodation to all 30 students round the year. His family members, too, support his programme in every way possible.

As many of them are "first-generation learners", this success means a lot to them, the math wizard, who entered the Limca Book of World Records in 2009 for his contributions, said here today.

He plans to take his initiative to students across the country.

"I wish to to expand Super 30, but there are various constraints. The demand for similar initiatives has grown so much across the country that I will have to find a way to reach out to more students. will soon organise a screening test and the information will be made available on the institute's website," said.

The success of and its inspiring track record has earned the accolades not just at home, but also on foreign lands. Magazine had included his institute in the list of four most innovative schools in the world.

A film on Super 30, starring in the role of Anand Kumar, is expected to hit theatres early next year.