JUST IN
Pak committed atrocities against people in PoK, says Rajnath Singh
Senior Congress leader Satheesan Pacheni passes away at a private hospital
Sacred portals of Kedarnath Dham closed for winter season from today
7 fall sick after chlorine gas leaks at water filtration plant in Bhopal
Indian Railways to allow land monetisation for redevelopment of 16 stations
EU to provide $504 mn in grants for Western Balkans to tackle energy crisis
Poaching drama, police raid in Hyderabad triggers slugfest between TRS-BJP
US diplomat Chris Lu to travel to India for UN counter-terrorism meeting
Mamata not to attend state home ministers' meeting convened by Centre
High natural gas prices spur demand for dual-fuel tankers: Executive
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Delhi's air quality continue to remain in 'very poor' category: AQI at 316
Business Standard

Illegalities in tourism sector to be tackled: Goa minister Rohan Khaunte

The Goa government will take all efforts to tackle illegalities in the beach belt like unauthorised massage services and touting during the tourist season, state minister Rohan Khaunte said

Topics
Goa | Goa Tourism

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

goa

The Goa government will take all efforts to tackle illegalities in the beach belt like unauthorised massage services and touting during the tourist season, state minister Rohan Khaunte said on Thursday.

Talking to reporters here, the tourism minister also slammed some of the activists protesting against the state's proposed jetty policy.

"The menace of touts and unauthorised people offering massages in the beach belt and certain points in Panaji city is increasing. The tourism department will, if need be, amend the tourism laws to allow police to act against those indulging in such activities," Khaunte said.

Asserting that the new jetty policy is aimed at boosting tourism, he said those opposing it are trying to establish their political careers or resurrecting it, while a third group is protesting without even reading the draft.

The jetty policy has nothing to do with coal transportation or any other aspect that will affect fishing as alleged by protesters, Khaunte said.

The minister also informed the state water sports policy would be ready by December.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Goa

First Published: Thu, October 27 2022. 14:29 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU