IMD forecasts heavy rain in south Bengal

Heavy rain is likely to pound most of the districts in southern West Bengal on Tuesday owing to a low-pressure area that is developing in the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
Some of the districts in the region will also receive heavy rain on Wednesday, it said.
A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge near the Myanmar coast on Monday and under its influence, a low-pressure area will be developed in the subsequent 24 hours, the weatherman said.
Heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Kolkata, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, North and South 24 Parganas, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Howrah, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, heavy rain is likely in one or two places in Paschim Bardhaman, Jhargram, Bankura and Purulia districts, it said.
Owing to cyclone Gulab, which will cross the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coasts, heavy rain will occur in South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur districts till Tuesday morning, the MeT department said.
It said that sea conditions will be very rough due to the two weather systems and warned fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till further notice.
