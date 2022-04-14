IMD predicts 'normal' monsoon this year at 99% of Long Period Average

In what could come as some relief to millions of Indians reeling under the impact of high inflation, the (IMD) on Thursday predicted that cumulative southwest monsoon over the country as a whole in 2022 is expected to be ‘normal’ at 99 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The LPA for the June to September months has now been revised at 87 centimeters based on data collected between 1971-2020.

Earlier the LPA was 88.1 centimeters based on data collected between 1961 to 2010. The forecast is with a model error of plus and minus 5 percent.

Monsoon between 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered to be ‘normal’.

Earlier, this week, private weather forecasting agency, Skymet, too had said that the southwest monsoon in 2022 was expected to be 'normal' at 98 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Skymet’s forecast too is with an error margin of plus and minus 5 per cent.





MD's forecast showed that monsoon in 2022 could be largely 'above normal' in most parts of the country barring pockets of North-East India, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Ladakh.

Skymet meanwhile in its forecast had said that the first half of the southwest monsoon (that is the months of June and July) is expected to fare better that the latter half of the season (August and September).

A good southwest monsoon in 2022 is expected to boost production which should ease some of the inflationary concerns in the months to come while at the same time aiding the overall economy.

This is because despite improvement in irrigation, almost half of the total cultivable land in India is still dependent on rains.

The IMD meanwhile, in its press statement, said that La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region and latest climate models indicate that the same might prevail during the monsoon months of June to September as well.

It said presently, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecasts indicate that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue until the beginning of southwest .

“Thereafter, enhanced probability for negative IOD conditions is predicted,” the IMD said.

On the third vital factor that influences the Indian monsoon, which is Sea Surface Temperatures, the IMD said that it is ‘monitoring’ the sea surface temperature (SST) conditions over the Pacific and the Indian Oceans and will update the forecasts in June.

Meanwhile, on lowering the Long Period Average rainfall from 88.1 centimeters to 87 centimeters, the IMD said the above decrease is part of natural multidecadal epochal variability of dry and wet epochs of all India rainfall.