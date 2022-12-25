IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

-
Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur dist of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said in the early hours of Sunday.
According to an official statement, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thiruchirappalli, Nilgiris and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1 to 3 hours.
Further details are awaited.
First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 08:43 IST
