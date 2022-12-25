JUST IN
IIT Kanpur develops artificial heart to deal with acute cardiac problems
IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal

Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Thiruvarur districts of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours

Topics
India Meteorological Department | IMD | Tamil Nadu

ANI  General News 

People holding umbrellas wade through a flooded road following heavy monsoon rains, in Mumbai (Photo: PTI)
Representational Image

Moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur and Thiruvarur dist of Tamil Nadu and Karaikal during next 1 to 3 hours, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai said in the early hours of Sunday.

According to an official statement, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Thirupattur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Thiruchirappalli, Nilgiris and Thirunelveli districts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during next 1 to 3 hours.

Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 08:43 IST

`
