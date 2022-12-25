JUST IN
Measles tally in Mumbai rises to 514; cases in Maharashtra at 1,162
UP CM Yogi welcomes start of Akasa Air services from Lucknow on Dec 25
India recognised as pharmacy of world as we produce affordable drugs: FM
G20 summit: MCD to repair old toilets, build new facilities in Delhi
PM Narendra Modi to attend 'Veer Bal Diwas' programme in Delhi on Monday
Railway to modernise 1,000 small stations under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
Sikkim gorge accident: Bodies of 16 Army men sent home after wreath laying
UIDAI urges Aadhaar card holders to update documents submitted 10 years ago
UP CM to provide Rs 5.3 cr aid for kin of journalists who died due to Covid
Himachal governor flags off 2 mobile health vans for Chamba, Sirmaur
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
UP CM Yogi welcomes start of Akasa Air services from Lucknow on Dec 25
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Measles tally in Mumbai rises to 514; cases in Maharashtra at 1,162

Mumbai on Saturday reported two measles cases, which took the infection tally to 514, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said

Topics
measles | Mumbai | Maharashtra

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Measles (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
Representative Image (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Mumbai on Saturday reported two measles cases, which took the infection tally to 514, while the death toll stood unchanged at nine, a civic official said.

The city also has five suspected cases, where it is yet to be confirmed if measles was the cause of death, he added.

Thirty-seven children were admitted in hospitals during the day and an equal number were discharged, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation release said.

Of the 335 beds earmarked for the treatment of the infection, only 114 were occupied, it added.

Of the 2,60,739 children in the 9-month to 5-year age group in 78 health posts, 77,827 children have been given additional doses of Measles-Rubella special dose, the release said.

Of the 5,293 children in the 6-month to 9-month age segment in 21 health posts, where the number cases in the sub 9-month group is more than 10 per cent of lab confirmed case, 1,940 were administered 'zero dose' of MR vaccine.

Meanwhile, the measles tally in Maharashtra was 1,162 as on Friday, while the death toll was 20.

A state health department report said it had started a special drive from December 15 for administering additional doses of measles and rubella to the children of the 9-month to 5-year age group in a gap of 28 days.

The release said 55,410 first doses and 53,951 doses of MR have been given to children through 13,434 additional vaccination sessions as part of the special statewide drive.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on measles

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 07:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.