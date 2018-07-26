JUST IN
Pakistan is ready to improve its ties with India, says Imran Khan
Imran Khan expresses hope for progress in India-Pakistan bilateral trade

Khan, who is set to become Pakistan's next prime minister said trade between the two countries was pivotal for subcontinent's economy.

Trade between India and Pakistan may witnesses growth with Imran Khan, whose Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded elections in the neighbouring country, emphasising on its importance for the subcontinent.

"I am that Pakistani who believes that to improve economics in the subcontinent, trade between India and Pakistan is important. This will be beneficial for both the countries," he said.

Decades of border tensions, political rhetoric and terrorism have hurt bilateral trade between two of the fastest growing nations in South Asia. Despite low movement of cargo between the nations, bilateral trade worth more than $ 2.4 billion was conducted in the last financial year. Trade has been concentrated in select sectors over the past couple of years.
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 23:57 IST

