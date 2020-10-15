In a breather, IMD predicts drop in rainfall in Maharashtra from Friday

-
ALSO READ
Coastal Maharashtra and Gujarat on cyclonic storm alert, says IMD
India received 6% more rainfall than normal so far this monsoon, says IMD
Rainfall activity in India is likely to pick up pace from next week: IMD
Heavy rains to lash Odisha; Skymet, IMD disagree over monsoon arrival
India received highest rainfall in August 2020 since 1976, says IMD
-
In a relief for Maharashtra, where
several districts have received heavy showers, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted "drastic reduction" in rainfall activity in the state from Friday.
Western Maharashtra districts of Pune, Solapur, Sangli, Satara and Kolhapur have been witnessing heavy showers in the last two days.
At least 27 people have died in rain-related incidents in Solapur, Sangli and Pune districts, officials said on Thursday.
The state capital Mumbai, too, witnessed water-logging in many areas on Thursday after overnight rains.
As per the IMD office here, Pune's Shivajinagar area received 112.1 mm rainfall whereas the Lohegaon and Pashan observatories recorded 125.7 mm and 120.2 mm showers, respectively, in last the 24 hours (starting from 8.30 am on Wednesday).
Since Thursday morning, the rainfall activity in Pune and adjoining areas reduced except intermittent showers in some parts of the city, it said.
"There is no warning from Saturday onwards for the current spell. As far as warning for October 16 is concerned, only yellow warning (authorities advised to 'be updated') has been issued.
"From tomorrow (Friday) afternoon, a drastic reduction in the rainfall activity in the state will be observed," said Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather department, IMD.
As per the IMD, in Pune and adjoining areas, moderate rainfall coupled with thundery activity is likely to occur on Friday.
From Saturday onwards, light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur in the district, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU