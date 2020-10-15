Foreign Secy Shringla meets new high commissioner of Singapore to India

-
ALSO READ
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla meets Bangladeshi counterpart
An opportune moment for India's tech-based firms: Harsh Vardhan Shringla
Foreign Secretary Shringla holds talks with US Dy Secretary of State Biegun
Myanmar envoy calls on Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla
'Consider benefits of H1-B': Shringla on US reviewing non-immigration visa
-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday met new High Commissioner of Singapore to India Simon Wong Wie Kuen and discussed measures for further strengthening bilateral relations.
MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava, in a tweet, said Shringla wished Simon a successful tenure.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla met the new High Commissioner of Singapore to India, H.E Mr Simon Wong Wie Kuen, and wished him a successful tenure. During the meeting, they discussed measures for further strengthening bilateral cooperation. @SGinIndia," Srivastava tweeted.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU