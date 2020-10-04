In a first, annual DGP, IGP meet to be held virtually; Modi, Shah to attend

-
ALSO READ
North East's development, prosperity priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah
Many landmark decisions by Modi govt to honour honest taxpayers: Amit Shah
Amit Shah hails Centre's decision to increase MSP of six Rabi crops
Those opposing farm Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah
PM Modi persuaded people to fight against coronavirus: Amit Shah
-
For the first time in its history, the annual conference of the country's top police brass will be held virtually next month amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials said on Sunday.
About 250 officers in the rank of DGP and IGP from all states, Union Territories and central government will take part in the two-day virtual meeting to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, NSAAjit Doval among others.
The key role played by police during a disaster and pandemic, new-age crimes like cyber terrorism, radicalisation of the youth and the Pakistan-sponsored militants in Jammu and Kashmir will be discussed during the conference, to be held in multiple sessions, a Union Home ministry official told PTI.
The conference will be held in the last week of November, the official said.
As the role of police during the ongoing pandemic came under wholesome praise from all quarters, the meeting is expected to discuss how to enhance their knowledge and capabilities to handle natural disasters and such health crisis, the official said.
The state police chiefs will share their experiences in handling the pandemic and how the police have helped the distressed people and the migrant workers during the nationwide lockdown.
The prime minister is likely to make special mention about the exemplary work done by the police personnel while fighting the coronavirus, the official said.
According to an estimate, about 75,000 police and paramilitary personnel were infected by coronavirus in the country and about 600 of them succumbed to the virus.
Among those infected include about 32,500 paramilitary personnel and 24,000 policemen in Maharashtra, the worst hit state in India.
Among the deaths include 100 paramilitary personnel and about 250 in Maharashtra Police, almost all of them while playing different roles during the pandemic.
This is for the first time in the history that the annual conference of the DGPs and IGPs, organised by the Intelligence Bureau, will be held virtually and all of them will participate from their respective headquarters, another official said.
The role of social media in instigating violence, violence perpetrated by Pakistan-based terrorist groups in Jammu and Kashmir, curbing of blackmoney and narcotics and a few other issues are also expected to be discussed in the meeting.
The implementation and activation of decisions taken at previous conferences will also be reviewed during the meeting.
The DGPs and IGPs conference is an annual affair where senior police officials of the states and the Centre meet and discuss issues of importance.
The Modi government has been organising it outside the national capital since it came to power in 2014.
The last conferences have been held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch in Gujarat, Hyderabad, Tekanpur in Madhya Pradesh and Pune.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU