North East's development, prosperity priority of Modi govt: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister for the Manipur water supply project and said the development and prosperity of the Northeast has always been the priority of his government.

Shah said theproject, whose foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister on Thursday, will provide safe drinking water to more than 2.8 lakh households and also generate huge employment opportunities in Manipur.

"Development and prosperity of North Eastern region has always been the top priority of Modi govt. In his continued efforts, PM @narendramodi ji today laid the foundation stone of Manipur Water Supply project worth ?3,054 crores. I congratulate PM for this unprecedented project," Shah tweeted.

He said theproject is yet another manifestation of the prime minister's resolve towards 'Har Ghar Jal' (water in every home) and a prosperous Northeast.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by Modi via video link.

An externally funded project, the Manipur water supply project was designed to provide freshwater household tap connections (FHTCs) to remaining households in Greater Imphal planning area, and for 1,731 rural habitations covering 2,80,756 households in all 16 districts of Manipur.

The project outlay is Rs 3054.58 crore, with a loan component funded by the New Development Bank.

