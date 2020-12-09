In new Parliament building, Lok Sabha will be thrice as big than now

Prime Minister will perform the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony of the new House building on Thursday. The new building could be completed by October 2022 so that a session in the new building on the 75th anniversary of the country's Independence can be held.

The dimensions of the in the new House will be three times as big as the present one. The size of the will also increase. Tata Projects Limited will construct the new Parliament House over a total area of 64,500 sq metre. The design has been prepared by HCP Design, Planning and Management Private Limited.

According to officials of the Ministry of Urban Affairs, the new Parliament House will be in sync with the sensibilities and aspirations of a new India on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence in 2022. It will be built keeping in view the needs for the next hundred years so that there is no difficulty in increasing the number of MPs in the future.

According to the ministry, the new Parliament House will be equipped with sophisticated technical features such as a solar energy mechanism. The new triangular shaped building adjacent to the existing Parliament House will be equipped with state-of-the-art security features.

The decor of the new building will have an eclectic mix of influences from Indian culture, regional arts, crafts and architecture. The design plan includes a central Constitutional gallery that will be open for the general public.

The new building will have high quality sound and audio-visual facilities, comfortable seating arrangements and emergency evacuation arrangements. The building will adhere to the highest structural safety standards that can even withstand the tremors of an earthquake.

Prime Minister will perform Bhoomi Pujan of the new Parliament House on Thursday in a ceremony also likely to be attended by Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Housing and Urban Affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri and deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh.

About 200 people including some other Union cabinet ministers and ministers of state will also participate in the ceremony through live webcast.

