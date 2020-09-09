3 Madhya Pradesh street vendors to speak to PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

-
ALSO READ
PM shares health ministry's guidelines on home quarantine
Modi appeals to migrants to stay put and not travel by train or bus
Handloom Day: PM asks people to be vocal for efforts of local artisans
PM to interact with street vendor beneficiaries of govt scheme in MP
PM Modi to address nation today on measures to combat coronavirus
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday will have a very special interaction. Under the 'Svanidhi Samvaad', he will speak to street vendors from Madhya Pradesh and virtually interact with three beneficiaries from the state.
The Centre had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors, impacted by Covid-19, resume their livelihood.
A total of 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than four lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, and acceptance has been granted of an amount of Rs 140 crore to around 1.4 lakh street vendors.
Madhya Pradesh stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47 per cent of these coming from the state alone.
While three select beneficiaries will be able to talk to PM Modi one-to-one, the rest of them in the state can watch the program in public places, for which LED screens are being put in 378 municipal bodies.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also participate in the programme through video conferencing.
This interaction will take place at 11 a.m. Prime Minister Modi tweeted to say he is "very curious" for the event
--IANS
abn/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU