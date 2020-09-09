3 Madhya Pradesh street vendors to speak to PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday

Prime Minister on Wednesday will have a very special interaction. Under the 'Svanidhi Samvaad', he will speak to street vendors from and virtually interact with three beneficiaries from the state.

The Centre had launched the PM SVANidhi scheme on June 1 to help poor street vendors, impacted by Covid-19, resume their livelihood.

A total of 4.5 lakh street vendors were registered in Madhya Pradesh, with more than four lakh vendors having been given identification and vendor certification. The applications of 2.45 lakh eligible beneficiaries have been presented through the portal to banks, and acceptance has been granted of an amount of Rs 140 crore to around 1.4 lakh street vendors.

stands first in the number of total applications accepted, with 47 per cent of these coming from the state alone.

While three select beneficiaries will be able to talk to PM Modi one-to-one, the rest of them in the state can watch the program in public places, for which LED screens are being put in 378 municipal bodies.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will also participate in the programme through video conferencing.

This interaction will take place at 11 a.m. Prime Minister Modi tweeted to say he is "very curious" for the event

