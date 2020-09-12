Pilot seeks Rajasthan CM's intervention for MBC reservation in govt jobs

The most backward classes (MBCs) are not being given five per cent reservations in several job vacancies of the government, Congress leader has said who sought seeking Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's prompt intervention.

Pilot, wrote to CM Gehlot on September 2 and said that several delegations from various regions in the state have met and made him aware of the situation regarding MBC reservation.

The former Deputy CM also said that Congress' manifesto in the 2018 elections included the promise of MBC reservations.

"According to the applications received by me the reservations are not being given in Police Constable recruitment-2018, technical helper recruitment-2018, among several others," the letter read.

This is notably the first time that Pilot has written to CM Gehlot after his reconciliation.

The Congress had earlier constituted a three-member panel to look into the grievances of Pilot and his loyalist MLAs.

The committee includes party leaders Ahmed Patel and KC Venugopal apart from AICC General Secretary in-charge of Ajay Maken.

