Police arrest three for displaying terrorist banners in J&K's Pampore

Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for "glorifying terrorism" by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Police said.

The said posters/ banners were seized by Police and a case under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Pampore. The three persons identified as Nadeem Ahmad, Irshad Ahmad Sofi and Shakir Ahmad Dar.

"One computer system along with accessories have been seized in the said case from a printing press under the name and title 'Rampage Advertising Agency Rengreth Srinagar'," the police added.

Further investigation in the case is ongoing.

More details are awaited.

